ROB Marciano has established himself as a prominent meteorologist who has worked for notable media outlets.

He has covered some of the most notable weather disasters in recent years.

Who is Rob Marciano?

Rob Marciano was born on June 25, 1968, in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Robert Mark Marciano, popularly known as, Rob Marciano, is a meteorologist and journalist who works for ABC News.

Rob is the weekend meteorologist at Good Morning America and the senior meteorologist on ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir, according to his biography on ABCNews.go.

During his career, he has covered tornadoes, volcanos erupting in Hawaii, and hurricanes to name a few.

Marciano also covered the Great American Eclipse, a solar eclipse that was visible from coast to coast, while broadcasting from Oregon in 2017.

Before his job with ABC News, he worked for CNN as a weather and news anchor.

He also worked as a field correspondent for the network during Hurricane Katrina.

Is Rob Marciano single?

Rob Marciano has been married to Eryn Marciano since 2010.

Eryn is known currently a licensed real estates salesperson who works at Compass.

According to her bio on her company's website, Eryn is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but relocated multiple times across the country with her family.

Rob and Eryn currently have two children together - their son Mason, and their daughter Madelynn.

Rob Marciano has an estimated net worth of about $2million Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is Rob Marciano's net worth?

As of April 2022, Rob Marciano has an estimated net worth of about $2million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His source of wealth is said to be from the salary earned during his career as a media personality.

He also earns some income from brand partnerships.

