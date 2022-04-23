ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man United loses 3-1 at Arsenal, further damages top-4 hopes

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Erik ten Hag looks likely to be taking over a Manchester United team missing from the Champions League. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo making an emotional scoring return, United was beaten 3-1 by Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and dropped six points off its rival in the race...

