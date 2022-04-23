ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paige Spiranac Makes Bold NBA Takes In Controversial Video: “Klay Thompson Is A Better Shooter Than Steph Curry. Anthony Davis Wouldn’t Be Top 75 If It Wasn’t For LeBron."

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA world is full of talented players, passionate fans, bad analysts, and a lot of hot takes. These factors made the competition very interesting, but sometimes, some takes are scorching, raising some eyebrows around the league. Not only NBA analysts are used to making these comments but people...

The Spun

Report: Why Steph Curry’s Parents Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently playing Game 4 of their Western Conference first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. In previous years, we’d be seeing Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya, sitting together in the stands of their son’s playoff game. But that doesn’t happen anymore.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
Stephen Curry
Lebron James
Anthony Davis
Klay Thompson
Ben Simmons
Derrick Rose
Julius Randle
Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'It Was All Me'

Shaquille O'Neal is opening up about his 2011 divorce from ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. On the Tuesday episode of The Pivot Podcast, the NBA legend discussed his career, relationships and regrets. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 50, also explained why he blames himself for the end of his marriage to Shaunie, who split from Shaq in 2009 after getting married in 2002.
RELATIONSHIPS
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Blasts Kevin Durant: NBA World Reacts

Charles Barkley isn’t happy with how Kevin Durant has played for the Brooklyn Nets these last three games. The Nets are down 3-0 in their series against the Boston Celtics and face elimination on Monday night. Durant hasn’t been himself in this series. He finished Saturday night’s loss with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Kevin Durant Tonight

Did the Monstars come down and steal Kevin Durant’s basketball talent or something? He’s not playing like the superstar we’ve grown accustomed to seeing over the years. Durant had just seven points at halftime of Saturday night’s Celtics-Nets playoff game. Brooklyn trailed Boston 53-50. It’s not...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION

