Premier League

Arsenal 3 Man Utd 1: Woeful Red Devils all-but out of Champions League race as Gunners leapfrog Spurs after heated clash

By Andy Dillon
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BRUNO FERNANDES did his best to get a free pass out of crisis club Manchester United with a horror display that summed up his club's woes.

The Portuguese midfielder produced the kind of performance that sums up the problems at Old Trafford and which will have been noted by incoming boss Erik ten Hag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvoqD_0fI6fHx900
Granit Xhaka blasts home Arsenal's third Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLawF_0fI6fHx900
Xhaka, 29, celebrates his excellent strike Credit: Reuters

Fernandes missed a penalty, gave the ball away for Arsenal's third goal, was lucky to escape with a booking for a dreadful tackle and was eventually put out of his misery by being subbed with seven minutes to go.

And defeat dealt Man United's hopes of a top four finish a huge blow as they fall further and further behind as a dismal season drifts towards an undignified end.

Arsenal were ahead within three minutes after slack defending by Raphael Varane and Alex Telles.

The Gunners were two up after just over half an hour when Bukayo Saka scored his second penalty in as many games.

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back in the first half on his return to action following the death of his baby son.

But any hopes of a Man United comeback disappeared when Fernandes wasted a golden opportunity to equalise from the spot on 55 minutes.

Fernandes opted for a showy shuffle and shimmy run up before hitting a lame spot kick that dribbled wide after hitting the post.

He then capped the visitors' miserable day by losing the ball on the edge of his own box for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka to smash home a 30 yard shot.

Fernandes could easily have been sent off for a late challenge on Arsenal's Nuno Tavares as he lost the plot.

United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick was forced to take him off for the sake of his team in the 83rd minute.

Rangnick is moving upstairs in the summer and Dutchman Ten Hag is coming in with a mission to revive Manchester United after yet another abject campaign and needing "open heart surgery" as he claimed.

This woeful display follows a 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool on Tuesday.

Captain Harry Maguire was also left on the bench after a crazed fan made bomb threats against the defender.

Arsenal are on the way back after beating Chelsea 4-2 in midweek to record a second big win in four days and give their Champions League hopes a huge boost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WECyS_0fI6fHx900
Nuno Tavares tucks home Arsenal's opener Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Unqug_0fI6fHx900
Tavares celebrates his early goal Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019NwV_0fI6fHx900
Bukayo Saka converts from the spot Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fu3RW_0fI6fHx900
Saka celebrates his spot kick Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJuup_0fI6fHx900
Cristiano Ronaldo slots past Aaron Ramsdale Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjbxp_0fI6fHx900
The Portuguese pays tribute to his baby boy Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHGG7_0fI6fHx900
Bruno Fernandes rues his penalty miss Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKRLM_0fI6fHx900
CR7 was denied a second by a narrow offside Credit: AP

IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

