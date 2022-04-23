ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian gives fans a closer look at daughter True’s over-the-top 4th birthday party outside her $17M LA mansion

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suYch_0fI6fG4Q00

KHLOE Kardashian has given fans a closer look at her daughter True's over-the-top fourth birthday party outside her $17million Los Angeles mansion.

Khloe, 37, has provided her "favorite details" about her daughter's birthday bash in a series of Instagram Stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIcZO_0fI6fG4Q00
Khloe Kardashian was 'looking back at True's fourth birthday party' Credit: Instagram @khloekardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2639Y1_0fI6fG4Q00
Khloe shared her 'favorite details' about True’s birthday party Credit: Instagram @khloekardashian

In the first Instagram Story, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum felt she was "dreaming" as she could not believe her little girl was now a year later.

In the adorable snapshot, there were blue, purple, and pink balloons covering the mansion's door.

A large sign that read: "Meow" was planted in the small garden.

She captioned the post: "Looking back at True's fourth birthday party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9M3y_0fI6fG4Q00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADpJ6_0fI6fG4Q00

"How is my baby four?!" along with a crying emoji.

In the second Story, the garden led a path towards a large sign that looked like a cat's head and ears.

Khloe wrote: "A few of my favorite details."

As the series continued, the TV star provided images of a table made up of "slime scents," a swimming pool of heart-shaped floats, and a shelf full of candy and cakes.

The series concluded with Khloe thanking her event planner, Mindy Weiss, and party consultant Andrew Haupt.

The reality star gushed: "Thank you for bringing our visions to life time and time again."

MISSING FROM THE PARTY?

Previously, The Kardashians star had thrown a cat-themed fourth birthday party in the backyard.

The mother-of-one had a colorful bowl of M&Ms, which featured her child's face on them.

A personalized snack had the words: "Happy Bday True" written on one side.

True also played with the other children in her large family, including brother Rob's six-year-old daughter Dream, and her sister Kim's four-year-old daughter Chicago.

True's father Tristan Thompson, 31, did not make an appearance during the birthday bash.

A love child scandal rocked their world as Tristan welcomed a son named Theo with his former mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, back in December 2021.

ANXIETY STRUGGLES

During the recent episode of her new Hulu show, Khloe opened up about her struggles with anxiety before going on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Kris Jenner, 66, mentioned the full audience and added: "When I heard that I didn't want to just call you and tell you.

"I thought I'd come down and check on you and see if you were going to be ok with your anxiety."

The momager offered her daughter a beta-blocker.

Kris continued in a confessional: "I know Khloe has a hard time with her anxiety from time to time so I wanted to support her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFale_0fI6fG4Q00
Khloe and Tristan Thompson pictured with their daughter True Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324K5h_0fI6fG4Q00
Khloe held a cat-themed party in the backyard Credit: Instagram @khloekardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8RTQ_0fI6fG4Q00
Khloe cuddled up with her daughter True Credit: Instagram

The US Sun

The US Sun

