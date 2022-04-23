ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star LB Derion Gullette names top schools

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Four-star linebacker Derion Gullette is as versatile as any prospect in the nation.

247Sports rates Gullette as the No. 38 player in Texas and a top 300 player in the class of 2023.

Gullette provided an update on his recruitment on Friday when he dropped his top 12 schools. Texas made the cut along with Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Oregon, USC, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, North Carolina and Miami.

The Marlin native put up monster numbers on both sides of the ball during his junior season. He racked up over 1,500 total yards and 18 touchdowns on offense along with making 125 tackles and forcing four turnovers as a linebacker. Gullette even served as his team’s punter in 2021. He took home district MVP for his efforts.

Linebacker is a major position of need for the Longhorns. Adding Gullette to the fold would do wonders for the 2023 class.

