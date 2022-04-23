Playa del Carmen police officer shot while on his way to work

When it comes to the great state of Florida, nothing surprises you anymore. Gators could fly, the Everglades could freeze, and Disney World could be cut off from the political teet (OK, that last one actually happened), and we would hardly bat an eye. So great is their capacity for chaos. So long have they reveled in it. And yet we can’t help be shocked by this story out of Delray Beach, where 74-year-old Robert Levine is under arrest for attempted first-degree murder for shooting 64-year-old Herbert Merritt in the ankle and beating him with a golf club after he found Merritt walking his dog along the 15th hole of Kings Point Golf Club just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO