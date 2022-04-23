Chetumal bike driver killed after slamming into traffic light at high speed

A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
A man police say tried to rob fellow drivers as they were stuck in Hollywood traffic has been arrested, but help is needed to find a woman who is believed to be his accomplice.Cyree Jamal Carter, 23, of Inglewood, was arrested last Tuesday after police say he dropped a gun and tried to run from a crash at the end of a pursuit in Long Beach. He has since been charged with one count of attempted robbery, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with a vehicle. He has since been freed after posting...
A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
San Jose police said Tuesday that they have located a three-month-old baby who was kidnapped from an apartment Monday afternoon while his grandmother was unloading groceries from a car outside. Three suspects are now in custody and charges are forthcoming, police said. The infant, Brandon Alexis Cuellar, was found alive...
Sentencing for the 27-year-old Wausau man accused of trying to kill a woman during a high speed crash was rescheduled Tuesday and will now be held in June. Manuel Hoffman initially faced charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and by use of force, battery, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, and bail jumping in connection with the Dec. 14, 2019 crash. The charges were filed Feb. 5, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a home on fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon. Castle Rock Police say the home is on Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle.
Police say the fire is extinguished, and one person was taken to the hospital.
Copter4 flew over the home which showed burn marks coming from a window on the side of the home. It appeared a ladder was propped up against the wall below that window.
Police say there are “multiple investigations” and “an extensive crime scene.” The public is asked to avoid the area.
Numerous officers, in uniform and in plain clothes, were seen at the investigation.
Fire investigators and CRPD are working together as there are multiple investigations going on. There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area.
Further details have not been released.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, PA — State police are investigating an attempted burglary in Mount Pleasant Township. They believe it has all the makings of being a distraction-type robbery. Investigators don’t know if it was targeted or random, but they want to find the people who were inside a tan minivan captured on a nearby doorbell camera.
