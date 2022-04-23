Naomi Campbell looks chic in a cream cardigan and black maxi dress as she leaves dinner in London with dashing entrepreneur Nachson Mimran

She's known for her ultra chic looks and immaculate style.

And Naomi Campbell, 51, looked typically stylish as she enjoyed a dinner at luxurious member's club Harry's Bar in Mayfair on Friday with a dashing entrepreneur Nachson Mimran.

The supermodel exited with the creative activist, before the pair climbed into the same car.

She donned a black maxi dress for the outing, layering a cream cardigan over the top of the dress.

Naomi was comfortable in a pair of Nike Jordan trainers, with a navy padded handbag hanging over her shoulder.

She shielded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses and sported a massive diamond ring on her engagement finger.

The mum-of-one's hair looked sleek as it fell down her back in a straight style - donning a natural makeup look.

She exited the highbrow club, which serves Italian food, alongside Nachon who donned a pair of grey chino style trousers with a western style belt.

He added a black shirt and a matching cardigan to his look, carrying a navy blazer in his hand.

The long-haired hunk sported a pair of black Doc Marten boots with his ensemble, accessorising with a series of rings.

The pair then headed into their shared car, sitting across from one another for the journey.

Nachson - the son of French businessman Jean Claude Mimran - is in his thirties and has previously branded himself an 'investor, entrepreneur and creative activist,' per The Times.

He is the founder of to.org, which invests in ethical businesses and collaborates to 'heal the planet.'

Of his initiatives, Nachson said: 'We see it as seeding grassroots innovation. We are at the service of our entrepreneurs and communities – they tell us what they want to do and we facilitate that.'

Notorious for keeping her relationships private, it was reported that Naomi was living in the US with her secret boyfriend last year, after becoming a mother for the first time.

She stunned fans when she announced the birth of her daughter in May - just weeks after appearing on the New York Fashion Week runway without a visible baby bump.

But she says the ten-month old child - whose biological father has never been named - is hers amid growing speculation regarding its biological parentage.

Speaking to the latest edition of British Vogue while posing with her daughter for an exclusive cover shoot, the model confirmed: 'She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.'

Naomi played coy during the new interview, and despite confirming her daughter is not adopted, refused to elaborate further on her first born.