Family Relationships

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

By A. James
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead.

The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.

'It's the exact same reaction as if a person walks into a room,' Grant, 44 said.

Spooky: Grant Denyer (right) revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday (left), may be channelling the child's great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Chezzi added that Sunday says 'Nana' when communicating with the spirit - a word the child has never heard from either parent.

The 41-year-old then explained how 'Nanny' was her own late grandmother's nickname.

To sort out the mystery, the celebrity couple discussed the spooky phenomenon with Tonia Reeves, Australia's Cowgirl Medium.

Family phenomena: Grant explained that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence. Chezzi added that Sunday says 'Nana' when communicating with the spirit. Chezzi and Grant are pictured with their daughters

Grant said that Sunday now calls Chezzi 'Nana', instead of Mummy.

Reeves laughed and responded: 'Oh, that is excellent. What a power play from grandma from the other side!'

Only a month ago, Sunday was in recovery following surgery for severe hip dysplasia. Grant later revealed his daughter will have to wear body cast for 12 weeks.

Freaky! Grant said that Sunday now calls Chezzi 'Nana', instead of Mummy

The news brought an outpouring of support from friends and followers for Grant and Chezzi.

The pair married in 2010 and also have two older daughters together; Sailor, 10, and Scout, six.

Grant together with dance partner Lily Cornish, 22, were crowned Dancing with the Stars champions during the finale on April 3.

Getting better: Only a month ago Sunday was in recovery following surgery for severe hip dysplasia. Grant later revealed his daughter will have to wear body cast for 12 weeks

Comments / 22

Lisa Garner
2d ago

I have a cousin who granddaughter talked to her late great grandmother, no one told the granddaughter her name. One day she was talking to her, in conversation saying Great gramma is talking to me.

Reply
12
Barbara Groce Prichard
2d ago

Some people do have abilities..hers is at very young age..usually about 4 years old is when they can start to see and speak to dead people..I guess that is when children can communicate that information with their parents..

Reply
9
Donna Nelson
1d ago

I lost my little"adopted" some when he was 4 in a fire when he was allowed to visit his mother. He was very attached to my daughter, and for many years he would visit her. He loved to yank the blankets off her in the morning. After he died, on many occasions her blankets would get yanked off her. At first it scared her until one day she walked in her room and saw him playing on her floor. No matter where we moved to he followed her. It saddens her that he no longer visits her.

Reply(1)
7
