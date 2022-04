Cristiane Justino has been talking about boxing for quite some time now, and it appears that “Cyborg” is ready to make her foray into the sweet science. After a convincing five-round verdict in a rematch against Arlene Blencowe in the Bellator 279 main event on Saturday, the reigning featherweight queen discussed her next move at the post-fight press conference. While there are a few options that interest the Brazilian in MMA, she seems intent on boxing, as well.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO