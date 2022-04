North Texas tapped into a familiar source for transfer talent on Sunday when defensive tackle Kadren Johnson announced that he will continue his career with the Mean Green. Johnson spent the last two seasons at Abilene Christian University, where he finished with 20 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks last season. The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Lewisville product was a redshirt sophomore in 2021.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO