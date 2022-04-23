ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after setting himself on fire near Supreme Court

By Cassie Buchman
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
(NewsNation) ⁠– A Colorado man who lit himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court building Friday evening has died, according to officials. Police identified the man...

AOL Corp

D.C. shooter fired over 200 rounds and had 800 more, police say

The man who opened fire from a D.C. apartment Friday, wounding four people before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, had a major stockpile of weapons and ammunition in two apartments he was renting, police said Monday. No one was killed in the shooting, but two people remain hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.
FAIRFAX, VA
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Complex

Grandmother and Mother Charged With Murder After Telling 4-Year-Old to Drink Bottle of Whiskey

Louisiana police are investigating the death of four-year-old China Record, who died after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of alcohol. According to the Advocate, the incident occurred Thursday morning in Baton Rouge, after the child’s grandmother and mom caught her taking a sip of 80-proof whiskey. Police documents state the two women became angry at the girl and decided to teach her a lesson. The grandmother, identified as 53-year-old Roxanne Record, then allegedly forced the child to finish the bottle as the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, watched. The victim’s siblings told investigators the bottle was “over half full.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
