Detroit, MI

2022 NFL draft: The QB Wonderlic test scores

 3 days ago
The Wonderlic test scores for NFL draft prospects are always a contentious issue. Every year, someone in the media reports out the scores for the test, which purports to measure cognitive ability and aptitude.

The NFL no longer administers the Wonderlic as part of the testing process, but several teams still embrace the test as part of their draft evaluation process.

The Detroit Lions are not one of them. General manager Brad Holmes noted earlier this offseason that the Lions use different methods to determine the same information.

Here’s what Holmes had to say about the Wonderlic test during his NFL scouting combine press conference,

“That’s a good question. The Wonderlic, I always thought it was a good resource to utilize, especially when you’re trying to figure out a player’s ability to absorb information and retain information. It’s not the end-all, be-all, but I thought it was a very helpful tool, a very helpful resource. There are a lot of other resources that you can utilize.

Even with the Wonderlic, how are you using the Wonderlic? It was like that one-digit score that everyone was looking at, but it was like, OK, what’s that one-digit score off of how many were attempted within that time frame. You can find out a lot the deeper you dive within that Wonderlic, but there’s a lot of other tests out there that we utilize – that I’ll keep in-house – that can be as good, if not better.”

Here are the scores as reported by Andrew Fillipponi of CBS Sports Radio.

Desmond Ridder - 19

