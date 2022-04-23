ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Norsemen Earn Game One Win, Wild Take Fourth Straight Victory

By Sarah Mueller
 3 days ago
The St. Cloud Norsemen opened up their playoff run with a win over Bismarck, and the Minnesota Wild notched their fourth straight win at home against Seattle on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State, St. John's, St. Ben's baseball and softball teams, and SCTCC baseball team are expected to play...

WJON

Timberwolves Tie Series with Memphis, Twins Top White Sox

The SCSU baseball and softball teams, SJU baseball team swept their Saturday matchups, while the Minnesota Timberwolves topped Memphis to tie the series, the Twins earned a big win in game two against the White Sox, and the St. Cloud Norsemen fell in a close game against Bismarck in the NAHL playoffs. On Sunday the Wild will travel to Nashville, and the CSB softball and SCTCC baseball teams will re-take the field after postponing their Saturday games.
MEMPHIS, TN
1520 The Ticket

Randolph Softball Wins Two Games in Rochester Tournament

The defending Class A State Champion Randolph Rockets defeated Cannon Falls and Maranatha Christian Academy in Rochester Saturday. They fell to St. Anthony Village. The Rockets wins were 4-0 over Cannon Falls, 7-2 over Maranatha. St. Anthony Village dominated 7-1. In the Cannon Falls game Carter Raymond threw a shutout...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Falcons Baseball Home Opener Ends in Tough Loss

Saturday, April 23. 2022 the Faribault Falcons baseball team had their home opener. It ended in a 8-6 loss to the Red Wing Wingers. This spring has been anything but ideal for those involved in high school sports. The Falcons have had trouble with pitchers throwing strikes. Senior left-handed pitcher...
FARIBAULT, MN
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater sports: Baseball team sweeps four-game WIAC series with Finlandia

WHITEWATER The UW-Whitewater baseball team will head into its biggest day of the regular season—so far—with an eight-game winning streak. The nationally 10th- ranked Warhawks left no doubt in a four-game weekend sweep of Finlandia (Michigan) in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Coach John Vodenlich’s team won by scores of 13-1 and 14-4 on Sunday after beating Finlandia 15-11 and 11-4 on Saturday. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
Mesabi Tribune

Norsemen begin division play with sweep over Northland

AURORA — The Mesabi Range College baseball team got their divisional schedule off on a strong note, taking a pair of games from Northland on Sunday 7-2 and then 6-1. Gabriel Soto pitched a complete game for the Norsemen in the opener, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out nine along the way. At the plate, Nick Peters paced Mesabi Range, going 3-4 with...
AURORA, MN
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley responds to Taylor Jenkins’ rant against officiating after Game 4

After the Minnesota Timberwolves edged out a 119-118 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 4, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins lambasted the officiating crew for what he described as being an “arrogant” showing from the referees. Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley caught wind of the comments made by Jenkins and weighed in on the antics of the young head coach, via Dane Moore.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Softball
Sports
Prep Baseball Update – April 24th, 2022

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Town Ball Weekly – April 26, 2022

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.
BASEBALL
FOX 21 Online

Strong Sixth Inning Pushes Proctor Softball Past Esko

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor softball team used a strong sixth inning to get the win over Esko 10-1 Monday afternoon at Egerdahl Field. The Rails would also top Grand Rapids 14-2 to go 2-0 on the day.
CBS Minnesota

Joe Mauer, Larry McKenzie Among 2022 MSHSL Hall Of Fame Inductees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League held its hall of fame ceremony Sunday, honoring 13 inductees — headlined by a name every Minnesotan knows. “You know, it’s a very rich tradition of athletes that have come out of the state of Minnesota, and happy to join that group,” said former Twins star Joe Mauer. Mauer’s high school career at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, where he excelled in three sports, is well documented. “Great mentors and role models ahead of me kind of just saying, ‘Hey, every once in a while you should just take a step back and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Prep Softball: Proctor stays perfect, Duluth Marshall drops season opener

In prep softball action on Monday, Proctor notched two wins to protect their perfect record, while Duluth Marshall dropped their season opener. After downing Esko 10-1 at Proctor, the Rails would go on to defeat Grand Rapids 14-2 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Following five cancellations Duluth Marshall...
KDHL AM 920

Mankato East Clubs Northfield in Dome Softball

The Mankato East Cougars and Northfield Raiders played their fastpitch softball game at the Dundas Dome Monday. The Cougars came out on top 11-5. Raiders pitcher, junior Courtney Graff went 4 for 4 at the plate with two home runs, 5 RBI. She had home runs in back to back plate appearances in the third and fifth innings.
NORTHFIELD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

