Minnesota State

Minnesota weather: Severe storms with high winds possible Saturday

By Alex Lehnert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - We have a chance to see the first 70 degree day of the season, but it comes with some caveats for our Saturday. Temperatures will soar, under mainly cloudy sky, to the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon, with high dew points and muggy...

CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Winters Showing Dramatic Effects Of Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Earth Day, WCCO is taking an in-depth look at the impacts of a fast-changing climate in Minnesota. Winter in the land of 10,000 lakes looks much different now than it once did. The season is part of the state’s DNA. Blizzards and bone-chilling cold are just part of deal around here. But it’s our winters that are changing the fastest. Take the ice on our 10,000 lakes for example. Lakes now freeze over about nine days later than they did in 1967, and the ice gives out four to five days earlier — on average, that adds up...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

North Dakota Bracing for Another Major Winter Storm

BISMARCK -- Residents in Minot and other North Dakota communities have just dug out from the last major winter storm from April 12th through the 14th that dumped as much as 36 inches of snow on them, and now here comes another storm. The National Weather Service has issued a...
MINOT, ND
State
Minnesota State
WJON

Updated North Dakota Snow Fall Totals for this Week

BISMARCK - After three days of heavy snow and strong winds in North Dakota there are some eye-popping totals around that state. The National Weather Service in Bismarck says three feet of snow fell in Minot. Other snow totals:. Glenburn - 30.5" Dickinson - 29.2" Norwich - 28" Lansford -...
BISMARCK, ND
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
1520 The Ticket

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
ROCHESTER, MN
KNOX News Radio

Heavy rains flooding roads and basements

East Grand Forks Mayor Gander has declared a state of emergency due to flooding. The Greenway system is now closed because of the rising river levels. The Point Bridge will be closed to traffic starting this afternoon (Sunday). The on and off ramps and underpass area under Highway 2 are closed.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Despite Cold Start, Tuesday Will Bring Slight Warm-Up, Sunshine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday is off to a chilly start, with below freezing temperatures across Minnesota. The day will end up being warmer than Monday, though temperatures will still be well below average. The Twin Cities will top out around 46. Southwestern Minnesota should breach 50, while up north temps will stay in the 30s. (credit: CBS) The clouds will clear later in the morning, giving way to some mood-boosting sunshine. Temperatures will again drop below freezing overnight. Highs will stay in the 40s through Thursday before jumping into the 50s on Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through the weekend, but there will be several chances of rain through the start of next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Patrol: Slick roads causing multiple spinouts on I-94

(Rothsay, MN) -- Slick roads and travel conditions are continuing beyond just county gravel roads in Cass and Clay Counties. The Minnesota State Patrol says I-94 West from Rothsay all the way to Moorhead has several slick spots, which has caused numerous rollovers, crashes and spin-outs throughout Monday morning. "All...
ROTHSAY, MN
Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Pine The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Northwestern Pine County in east central Minnesota Southwestern Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rutledge, or 17 miles north of Hinckley, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Willow River around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Moose Lake and Kettle River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Le Sueur; Nicollet; Sibley The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota Eastern Sibley County in central Minnesota Eastern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 736 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nicollet, or 12 miles northwest of Mankato, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Le Sueur around 750 AM CDT. Henderson around 755 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Becker, Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Becker; Big Stone; Chippewa; Clay; Clearwater; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Lac qui Parle; Mahnomen; Norman; Otter Tail; Polk; Pope; Red Lake; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine TORNADO WATCH 147 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BECKER BIG STONE CHIPPEWA CLAY CLEARWATER DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD LAC QUI PARLE MAHNOMEN NORMAN OTTER TAIL POLK POPE RED LAKE STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
BECKER COUNTY, MN

