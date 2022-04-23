Minnesota weather: Severe storms with high winds possible Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday is off to a chilly start, with below freezing temperatures across Minnesota. The day will end up being warmer than Monday, though temperatures will still be well below average. The Twin Cities will top out around 46. Southwestern Minnesota should breach 50, while up north temps will stay in the 30s. (credit: CBS) The clouds will clear later in the morning, giving way to some mood-boosting sunshine. Temperatures will again drop below freezing overnight. Highs will stay in the 40s through Thursday before jumping into the 50s on Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through the weekend, but there will be several chances of rain through the start of next week.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO