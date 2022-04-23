Minnesota weather: Severe storms with high winds possible Saturday

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Pine The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Northwestern Pine County in east central Minnesota Southwestern Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rutledge, or 17 miles north of Hinckley, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Willow River around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Moose Lake and Kettle River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
