ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Podcast: Previewing the 2022 NFL draft and Bears draft bingo

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vm0K2_0fI6Bjkv00

The wait is almost over for the 2022 NFL draft, where Chicago Bears fans will be watching to see what new general manager Ryan Poles does in his first draft.

For the third time in four years, Chicago doesn’t have a first-round pick. But considering that first-round pick was used to trade up for quarterback Justin Fields, it eases the pain. Still, the Bears have two second-round picks and three selections in the top-3.

Chicago has a slew of pressing needs to address, including wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and linebacker. Unfortunately, there are more needs than draft picks (6), which could make for an interesting first draft for Poles.

As the Bears prepare for the 2022 NFL draft, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) previewed Chicago’s biggest needs and brought back our Bears Draft Bingo Card, which you can find below and play along with us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKnJW_0fI6Bjkv00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 WRs the Colts should consider drafting on Day 2

The Indianapolis Colts are less than a week away from the 2022 NFL draft where it is likely they come away with a new addition to the wide receiver room. While both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have remained bullish on developing the talent currently in the room, there is too much value to be had during the draft at the position to pass up an opportunity on Day 2.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Bingo#American Football#Poles#Bears Draft Bingo Card
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft roundup: Where everyone is projecting Jaquan Brisker in 2022 NFL draft

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker is considered one of the top safeties in the 2022 NFL draft pool, and he could very well be the second safety selected by an NFL team after Notre Dame‘s Kyle Hamilton goes in the first round. But the mock drafts leading up to the start of the 2022 NFL draft seem to be in some unison in believing Brisker will have to wait until the second day of the draft to get the awaited phone call from some NFL general manager or head coach. Brisker appears in the second round of many mock drafts from...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: No QBs in top 15, four go in Round 2 in 'what teams should do' mock

It's been 34 weeks since the start of the 2021 college football season, and we've done an NFL mock draft each and every week (it sounds nuts because it is), but this time we're doing something a little different. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has been doing this for years -- a mock draft on what he thinks teams should do. It's a great idea because it gets you on the record, plus it gives fans an easy way to point out where you were criminally wrong.
NFL
The Spun

Adam Schefter Shares What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

In a draft that’s thin at the top, but has plenty of depth to help a team build out its roster, a lot of smart teams tend to trade back to either stockpile picks to make other moves; or fill multiple holes. And that’s exactly what Adam Schefter is...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Is Over: NFL World Reacts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be single once again. He and his former fiance Shailene Woodley were giving their relationship another chance before Woodley said she was “done” with him. Per E! News, everything was on Rodgers’ terms and nothing was going to change about...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy