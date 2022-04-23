COVER-UP: Maricopa County Supervisors Asked Candidates On County Attorney Appointment Application “Did The Board Of Supervisors Err In Certifying The 2020 Election Results?”
The Maricopa County Board of supervisors recently hand-selected a new County Attorney after the resignation of RINO Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel on March 21st, 2022. “Change is coming to the county. Improvement is coming to the county.”- @Rachel1Mitchell newly appointed Maricopa County Attorney pic.twitter.com/BpcpEhsc9E. — MaricopaCounty Atty....miamistandard.news
