Minnesota State

Minnesota Has Two Connections to This Year’s Kentucky Derby

By Carly Ross
 3 days ago
The 2022 Kentucky Derby is coming up and this year Minnesota has two connections to the race. I always forget that the Kentucky Derby is in early May, so it's right around the corner. If you watch I have two horses that you need to cheer on. The final...

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

