Leominster, MA

Leominster police officer hit by car, hospitalized

By Jackson Cote
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
A Leominster police officer was hospitalized late Friday after he was struck by a car while assisting a tow truck, news outlets reported. Officer Garrett Hardy was helping guide a tow truck...

CBS Boston

3 Hospitalized, Driver Charged After Slamming Into Massachusetts State Police Cruiser

NORWOOD (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized and a driver is facing charges after his car slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, troopers were on Interstate 95 North near Exit 23 helping with a car fire when a driver slammed his 2014 Mercedes E35 into an unoccupied cruiser. No troopers were hurt. Driver Edson Depina, 31, of Randolph appeared before a judge on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him including OUI alcohol, operating to endanger, failure to comply with the move over law, speeding, and open container. Edson Depina in court on Monday (WBZ-TV) Depina and two others had to be taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
RANDOLPH, MA
MassLive.com

James Joseph Thompson identified as victim in fatal Dudley motorcycle crash; struck by car exiting driveway, police say

Authorities identified 60-year-old James Joseph Thompson as the victim of a fatal Saturday afternoon motorcycle-car collision in Dudley. On Saturday at around 3:25 p.m., authorities said Thompson was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson near 194 Southbridge Road when a White Mercedes-Benz SE exiting a driveway crashed into him. Authorities said Thompson...
DUDLEY, MA
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
People

3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
WCVB

Massachusetts plane landing at airport struck by bullet, pilot says

GARDNER, Mass. — The Federal Aviation Administration said Massachusetts officials are investigating a report that a small plane was struck by a gunshot while landing on Monday. State police said the plane, identified by the FAA as a single-engine Cessna 172, was approaching the Gardner Municipal Airport around midday...
GARDNER, MA
CBS Boston

Sky Lantern Causes Fire On Leominster High School Roof

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A fire at Leominster High School earlier this month was caused by a sky lantern, according to the state fire marshal. Firefighters were called to the school just after 10 p.m. on April 13 for a fire on the roof. It was quickly put out and school went on as scheduled the next day. In a statement Monday, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the fire was an accident, but he said it’s a reminder that sky lanterns aren’t allowed in Massachusetts. “Once a sky lantern is lit and airborne, there’s no controlling where it might land or what it might set on fire,” Ostroskey said. “For safety’s sake, please don’t use them, and call us if you see them offered for sale.” “Incidents like this one are a perfect example of why sky lanterns are dangerous,” said Leominster Fire Chief Robert Sideleau. “An open flame floating uncontrolled and out of reach can have devastating consequences for people and property. Under different circumstances, this could have been a life-threatening fire.”
LEOMINSTER, MA
The Independent

Search continues at beauty spot for woman believed to have been kidnapped

Searches are continuing at a rural beauty spot for a missing woman believed to have been kidnapped.Police officers assisted by mountain rescue team members and fire crews are combing parts of Gisburn Forest in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.Katie Kenyon, 33, from Padiham in Burnley, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning.Detectives at Lancashire Constabulary have been granted further time to question a 50-year-old Burnley man on suspicion of kidnap.At about 9.30am on Friday, a woman matching Ms Kenyon’s description left an address on Todmorden Road in the town with a man and travelled in a silver...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man injured in Haverhill shooting

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Haverhill Saturday night. Haverhill Police say they responded to a Dover Street home around 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He...
HAVERHILL, MA
Cape Cod Times

Oak Bluffs man involved in fatal accident in Pembroke

An Oak Bluffs man was involved in an accident early Saturday morning on Route 3 in Pembroke that claimed the life of a Plymouth woman. Massachusetts State Troopers from the Norwell Barracks responded to the rollover crash at 2:26 a.m. according to a police statement. Preliminary investigation suggests that a...
PEMBROKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

