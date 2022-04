In her Letterboxd account alone, my girlfriend has rated 929 films on a scale of one to five stars. When I first met her, it seemed like she had watched every movie I’d ever heard of — and every movie I’d never heard of. Though mildly impressed, I was never surprised by this hobby. I felt the same way that one feels when someone mentions their interest in sports or baking or creative writing. Most people have something that they are a bit obsessed with; movies are, in my estimation, one of the most common. What did shock me, however, was a less common habit of hers: looking up the ending of a movie before watching it and sometimes even while watching it.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO