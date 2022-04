HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – Harlemites took advantage of free health resources, music, food and fun, including Earth Day-themed arts and crafts at the Harlem Health & Wellness Fest at a Harlem school playground Friday. Organizers say it was a way to get families out of their homes and the health guidance they need. Music, food, […]

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO