Cheyenne, WY

Blizzard, Winter Storm, Wind Warnings Across SE Wyoming Saturday

By Doug Randall
 3 days ago
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a variety of weather-related warnings across southeast Wyoming for today. The agency posted this statement on its...

Related
K2 Radio

128 MPH Wind Recorded in Wyoming, Local Wind Warning Record Set

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service is reporting a 128 mile-per-hour- wind gust earlier this week west of Clark, Wyoming. The agency says that gust was recorded on Monday:. Just for comparison, the National Weather Service defines winds of 74 miles per hour as "hurricane force." Meanwhile, the...
CLARK, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Wyoming State
KETV.com

One person dead after wildfires spread across southcentral Nebraska

One person is dead after wildfires spread across southcentral Nebraska Saturday. The Holbrook Volunteer Fire Department chief confirmed Saturday one person died in the fire near Cambridge. The name of the person killed has not yet been released. Crews began fighting the fires Friday and their work has continued into...
NEBRASKA STATE
#Winter Storm#Storm Warnings#Blizzard#Nebraska Gov
KEVN

Severe Weather and Heavy Snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here is everything going on over the next couple of days:. FRIDAY EVENING: Severe thunderstorms are possible, especially for the Black Hills and places to the north. Most of western South Dakota is under a slight risk for severe weather. Storms may produce damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter. There is also a slight risk for an isolated tornado for areas southeast of Rapid City. Northeast Wyoming will mostly see light-to-moderate rain.
RAPID CITY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Evacuations, power outages in Scotts Bluff County

MINATARE, Neb. -- Several people are without power in the Nebraska Panhandle as high winds and fires are creating dangerous conditions in Scotts Bluff County. According to NPPD, just over 3,300 people were without power by 11:00 p.m. MT. The entire western half of Nebraska remains in a high wind...
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
K2 Radio

SE Wyoming Warming Trend This Week, Then Thunderstorms, Snow

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a change from the winter weather that much of southeast Wyoming experienced over the last few days. And while the wind will not entirely go away, it will be the more typical 35-40 mph winds that are common in the area as opposed to the hurricane-force gales seen in recent days.
CHEYENNE, WY
KELOLAND TV

I-90 remains closed; Crashes reported; Quieter day Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, April 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Interstate 90 from Sturgis to the Wyoming border remains closed this morning. The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department is reporting that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Grand Island Independent

Watch now: Update on Nebraska's severe weather threat Friday night and Saturday

The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information on both severe weather chances. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

One fatality, three firefighters hurt in spring wildfires across Nebraska

LINCOLN - One person died and three firefighters were injured when wind-driven wildfires erupted across 12 counties in Nebraska on Friday and Saturday. Nebraska Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Jodie Fawl said the person died in Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska, but she didn't have any details available about the death.
NEBRASKA STATE
Cheyenne Cruise Nights Returns This Saturday

Get ready to catch the merry bunch of cruisers in Downtown Cheyenne in what has felt like an awesome new tradition over the past couple of years after the Saturday night event started during the heart of Covid lockdowns in 2020. Now, fast forward and they've helped raise thousands of dollars for local non-profits across Cheyenne and Laramie County.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

