Blizzard, Winter Storm, Wind Warnings Across SE Wyoming Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here is everything going on over the next couple of days:. FRIDAY EVENING: Severe thunderstorms are possible, especially for the Black Hills and places to the north. Most of western South Dakota is under a slight risk for severe weather. Storms may produce damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter. There is also a slight risk for an isolated tornado for areas southeast of Rapid City. Northeast Wyoming will mostly see light-to-moderate rain.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO