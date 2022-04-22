ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Bobcats Host Cambridge Middle School Invitational

By Admin
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cambridge middle school track teams hosted...

cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Jeffersonian

Bobcats advance to OVAC 4A finals with walk-off win

Cambridge High employed a little late inning magic to secure a spot in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 4A baseball championships on Saturday afternoon. Senior Angelo Rocco delivered the game-winning base knock to plate junior Caden Moore with the winning run in an exciting 8-7 walk-off victory over Indian Creek in OVAC 4A semi-final action at Don Coss Stadium.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cambridge, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cambridge, OH
Cambridge, OH
Sports
The Times-Reporter

Area gymnast competes with Cambridge YMCA

Six Level 6 gymnasts from the Cambridge Area YMCA, including Indian Valley Middle Schooler Alonna Allen, won the five-state Free to Fly 2022 Regional Championships recently in North Canton. With this Regional Championship competition win, Allan, Jade Tippel, Paisley Williams, Shiloh Blasenhauer, Sophia Johnston and Mary Beth Yoders - made...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Softball game raises funds for family of local man who died

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Steve Gitlin Jr. Memorial Coed Softball Tournament kicked off Saturday. Four teams competed with all proceeds going towards the Gitlin family. Gitlin tragically passed away in a car accident last year leaving behind his wife and young children. They had food, an auction, and a special raffle of WVU football […]
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Boys Cruise to Big 10 Tennis Championship; Girls Finish Third

The Bridgeport High School boys tennis captured the Big 10 Conference tennis championship in dominating fashion, while the girls finished third overall. The tournament began in the rain and cooler temperatures on Thursday and ended on Saturday under blue skies when it was in the low 80s outside. No matter...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Ocala Star Banner

Vanguard boys and girls track teams win FHSAA district championships

The Vanguard boys and girls track & field teams both captured FHSAA District 5-3A championships on Saturday at Trinity Catholic. The boys scored 166 points to edge second-place Lake Minneola (160.5), while the girls won more comfortably, with the Knights putting up 162 points to runner-up LMHS’s 127. Belleview’s boys finished eighth and Lake Weir’s 10th, while the girls for BHS and LWHS finished in a tie for ninth.
BELLEVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Highschoolsports
Portsmouth Times

Minford boys take SW track title

SOUTH WEBSTER — On a surefire summer-esque Saturday afternoon at South Webster High School, basically the only thing that soared higher than the heat and humidity in Jeep Country was the Minford Falcons. That’s because the Falcons, with some passages by “Luke”, found the finish line first — or...
MINFORD, OH
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Boys Track has Strong Outing in Lexington

LEXINGTON – Hot, windy conditions couldn’t keep the Sidney boys track team from another solid outing at the Don Bader Invitational track and field meet in Lexington on Friday. Five of the 13 medals Sidney earned on Friday were gold including a pair from Luke Holly in the sprints. The sophomore swept the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints with classmate Isak Doty taking third in each.
LEXINGTON, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Ocean City Today

SD tennis players perform well against NC competition

(April 22, 2022) The Stephen Decatur tennis teams faced solid competition when North Bayside Conference team, North Caroline, came to Berlin on Wednesday. “It’s the first time we’ve played a [Bayside Conference] north team in eight or nine years,” said Jamie Greenwood, coach of the Decatur girls’ squad. “They’re the only north school we’re playing this year, but we’ll look to schedule more teams in the future.”
BERLIN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy