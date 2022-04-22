Bobcats Host Cambridge Middle School Invitational

LANCASTER — A pair of state softball powers collided as Division II John Glenn traveled to Lancaster for a Saturday afternoon doubleheader with the Division I Lady Golden Gales. The Lady Golden Gales improved to 15-0 with a non-league sweep of the Lady Muskies by scores of 7-4 and...
Cambridge High employed a little late inning magic to secure a spot in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 4A baseball championships on Saturday afternoon. Senior Angelo Rocco delivered the game-winning base knock to plate junior Caden Moore with the winning run in an exciting 8-7 walk-off victory over Indian Creek in OVAC 4A semi-final action at Don Coss Stadium.
Six Level 6 gymnasts from the Cambridge Area YMCA, including Indian Valley Middle Schooler Alonna Allen, won the five-state Free to Fly 2022 Regional Championships recently in North Canton. With this Regional Championship competition win, Allan, Jade Tippel, Paisley Williams, Shiloh Blasenhauer, Sophia Johnston and Mary Beth Yoders - made...
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Steve Gitlin Jr. Memorial Coed Softball Tournament kicked off Saturday. Four teams competed with all proceeds going towards the Gitlin family. Gitlin tragically passed away in a car accident last year leaving behind his wife and young children. They had food, an auction, and a special raffle of WVU football […]
The Bridgeport High School boys tennis captured the Big 10 Conference tennis championship in dominating fashion, while the girls finished third overall. The tournament began in the rain and cooler temperatures on Thursday and ended on Saturday under blue skies when it was in the low 80s outside. No matter...
The Vanguard boys and girls track & field teams both captured FHSAA District 5-3A championships on Saturday at Trinity Catholic. The boys scored 166 points to edge second-place Lake Minneola (160.5), while the girls won more comfortably, with the Knights putting up 162 points to runner-up LMHS’s 127. Belleview’s boys finished eighth and Lake Weir’s 10th, while the girls for BHS and LWHS finished in a tie for ninth.
SOUTH WEBSTER — On a surefire summer-esque Saturday afternoon at South Webster High School, basically the only thing that soared higher than the heat and humidity in Jeep Country was the Minford Falcons. That’s because the Falcons, with some passages by “Luke”, found the finish line first — or...
BAY CITY, MI -- MLive is recognizing standout performers from the Bay City coverage area each week throughout the spring sports season and giving readers a chance to select an Athlete of the Week. Coaches and athletic directors are asked to submit nominees for Athlete of the Week at any...
LEXINGTON – Hot, windy conditions couldn’t keep the Sidney boys track team from another solid outing at the Don Bader Invitational track and field meet in Lexington on Friday. Five of the 13 medals Sidney earned on Friday were gold including a pair from Luke Holly in the sprints. The sophomore swept the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints with classmate Isak Doty taking third in each.
SIOUX CITY — If there’s a good example of how talented Northwest Iowa is at track and field, the girls 100-meter dash is it. There are six ladies in the area who will run in the 100 later this week at the Drake Relays, and five of those six are ranked in the Top 10.
(April 22, 2022) The Stephen Decatur tennis teams faced solid competition when North Bayside Conference team, North Caroline, came to Berlin on Wednesday. “It’s the first time we’ve played a [Bayside Conference] north team in eight or nine years,” said Jamie Greenwood, coach of the Decatur girls’ squad. “They’re the only north school we’re playing this year, but we’ll look to schedule more teams in the future.”
Comments / 0