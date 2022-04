Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s shortage of mental health providers is putting additional stress on the state’s child welfare systems, county administrators told lawmakers last week. New data presented to an interim legislative committee on health and human services last week suggests what child and family welfare program administrators have long said: that some children are finding themselves in […] The post Lack of mental health resources increases demand on NV’s child welfare system, say administrators appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO