The overdose death of Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley in 2002 left an undeniable hole in the band. Even though the group had been on an unofficial hiatus at the time – several of the members engaged with solo projects to keep busy — it still shook its foundation. Three years later, Alice in Chains reunited for some shows but made clear that even as their careers moved forward, no one would be able to fill Staley's shoes.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO