Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a brand new poster. But, this one is limited to just 10 copies. Matt Ferguson explained how excited he was to be partnering with Marvel old this one. For ODEON Cinemas Group and select European markets, there will be a much more minimalist treatment for the MCU feature. A lot of the posters have featured this shattered glass motif and this one is no different. In the middle, Strange floats at the center of the fracture. In each little shard, you can see the variants already showcased in the trailers. Defender Strange, Strange Supreme, that weird Zombie Strange, and of course the Doctor Strange we've been following for years now. It's all a bit ominous, but that matches the tone of this film.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO