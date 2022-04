Ten people found from a missing Japanese tour boat on Sunday were all confirmed dead, said Japan’s coast guard. The other 16 are still missing. The rescue helicopters on Sunday had ten of the 26 people on the tour boat that went missing in the frigid waters of Hokkaido a day before. Among the ten people found are seven men and three women.The coast guards had said earlier that nine people were found near the tip of the peninsula of the country’s northern coast where the boat had first sent out a distress call on Saturday. It was unclear then...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO