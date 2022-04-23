ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

State Offices Close for Confederate Memorial Day

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State offices will be closed Monday in Alabama for Confederate Memorial Day. The day is one of three Confederate-related state holidays in Alabama. The state jointly observes Robert E....

