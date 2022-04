CHISHOLM, MINN. (WCCO) — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer has identified the man who was shot dead by police Wednesday morning in northern Minnesota as 38-year-old Michael David Johnson, of Chisholm. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. after deputies, state troopers and officers from Chisholm, Hibbing and Virginia were searching for a suspect wanted on multiple felony charges in Morrison County. After a sheriff’s deputy located the suspect’s vehicle in Chisholm, officers descended on the 200 block of Central Avenue. Police say that they tried to take Johnson into custody, but Johnson came out...

CHISHOLM, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO