ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

7 Super Road Trip Hacks For Traveling Minnesota Parents

By Kelly Cordes
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a parent that lived in Kentucky for many years, and traveled about twice a year back and forth to Minnesota, I have lots of experience in traveling with children for long hours across the country in a van, and I learned a lot along the way. If you're a new...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Winters Showing Dramatic Effects Of Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Earth Day, WCCO is taking an in-depth look at the impacts of a fast-changing climate in Minnesota. Winter in the land of 10,000 lakes looks much different now than it once did. The season is part of the state’s DNA. Blizzards and bone-chilling cold are just part of deal around here. But it’s our winters that are changing the fastest. Take the ice on our 10,000 lakes for example. Lakes now freeze over about nine days later than they did in 1967, and the ice gives out four to five days earlier — on average, that adds up...
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kids celebrate Earth Day, release buckets of ladybugs inside Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — To celebrate Earth Day, the largest mall in the U.S. decided that the best way to eliminate insect pests was to release ladybugs -- thousands of them. Children dumped buckets of ladybugs early Friday at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, KARE-TV reported. The ladybugs were set free on the live plants at the mall’s Nickelodeon Universe, according to the television station.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Hawaii State
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Dvd#Sunglasses
1520 The Ticket

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Kids Bowl Free All Summer at 36 Minnesota Bowling Alleys

Kids Bowl Free is Back in Rochester, Minnesota in 2022!. Did you know that your kids can bowl for free all summer in Rochester, Minnesota? It's true! In fact, kids can bowl free all summer long at 36 bowling alleys in Minnesota and a whole bunch more in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois! My kids took advantage of this amazing freebie a few years ago and they had a blast. If you are looking for something fun for your kids this summer, everything you need to know is below.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
iPad
Kickin Country 100.5

How Many Lakes Are Actually in Minnesota?

If there's one thing Minnesota is known for, it's the staggering number of lakes found within its borders. It's known as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes" but that's not entirely accurate. In fact, there are more lakes than that in Minnesota. How Many Lakes Are There In Minnesota?. According...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Needing Spring? Check Out the Spring Babies Festival in Minnesota

When people mention Springtime, I always go right to the place of newness, or baby animals, new life, things of that nature. And the festival that brings all of that to you is the "Spring Babies Festival". This festival happens every year (minus pandemic shutdown time), and it's something every family should probably experience.
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy