El Dorado County ‘Stepping Up’ for mentally ill inmates
By Eric Jaramishian Mountain Democrat
3 days ago
El Dorado County is making a move to reduce the number of inmates with mental illness in county jails, promoting more effective strategies for people affected by mental illness. Taking the lead on the Stepping Up initiative is the El Dorado County Probation Department. “We deal with a number...
“If the county does not declare a crisis, it will be a much lengthier process to get this going, around 12 to 18 months.” — Daniel Del Monte, Health and Human Services deputy director. El Dorado County has declared a shelter crisis as a new strategy to address...
The federal government has agreed to return more than $1 million that California sheriff's deputies stole from an armored-car company that serves state-licensed marijuana businesses. The partial settlement of a lawsuit that the Institute for Justice filed on behalf of the Pennsylvania-based company, Empyreal Logistics, embodies a notable irony: The Justice Department is returning money earned by businesses that federal law still treats as criminal enterprises, thereby defeating San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus' attempt to evade California law, which does not allow forfeiture of the money that his deputies seized because it came from businesses that the state views as perfectly legitimate.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel’s recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison. Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this...
Governor Gavin Newsom reversed the decision to release convicted murderer Jason Adam Greenwell on parole. Greenwell was convicted and sentenced to prison for the 2010 brutal murder of 15-year-old Dystiny Myers.
(TNS) — Santa Clara County inmates may soon be forced to wear “non-removable” electronic wristbands that would track their movements inside jail under a sheriff’s department proposal that is drawing skepticism among advocates of civil liberties. But the department calls its proposal a vast improvement to...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning.
A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind.
The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area.
Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users
Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users.
“All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.”
The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is one of four communities in which the Governor’s 100-Day Challenge on Encampments took place. So far 109 people have been housed and another 229 have been put on the pathway to housing across these four communities.
The four communities that the program took place in were Sacramento, Merced, San Bernadino, and Santa Cruz.
“Having our neighbors suffering, unsheltered, in our parks, by our freeways, and along our rivers is not acceptable,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez, who serves as the co-chair of the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH). “Through...
The passage of 2021’s Senate Bill 9 was supposed to herald the end of the single-family zoning that many point to as a culprit of California’s housing crisis. But four months into the new era, little has changed, and the scant enforcement of the law has come about largely because of pro-housing activists.
As Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers contemplate how to deliver the state’s surplus dollars back to Californians facing high gas prices and other rising costs of living, one group of advocates is pushing for another stimulus-like payment for the state’s poorest residents. A coalition of anti-poverty organizations...
JACKSON (CBS13) – Authorities say two inmates at the Amador County Jail had to be rushed to the hospital after a suspected fentanyl exposure incident over the weekend.
The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, Saturday afternoon, correctional officers found two people down in a jail housing unit.
Correctional officers suspected that the inmates had been exposed to fentanyl, so Narcan was delivered to both. The two inmates were then taken to the Sutter Amador Hospital for further treatment.
Other inmates who were in the same housing unit underwent fentanyl exposure decontamination protocols, as well as jail staff.
Both inmates who were originally found down in the unit have since recovered and are back in jail custody, the sheriff’s office says.
It’s unclear how the inmates were possibly exposed to fentanyl and an investigation is still ongoing.
Jennifer Cowles, 48, and her mother Adele Painter, 71, both of El Dorado, have pled guilty to animal cruelty charges in a case where multiple animals were exposed to inhumane conditions and severe neglect. The guilty pleas came April 19 in El Dorado County Superior Court. The animals involved in...
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — CalMatters Newsletter Editor Emily Hoeven, writer of the ‘WhatMatters’ newsletter, and Inside California Politics Capitol Insider Ashley Zavala joined ICP co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss several topics for the ‘Inside the Bullpen’ segment. The discussion includes analysis of the California’s delayed COVID-19 vaccination requirement for schools, gun legislation advanced in Sacramento, […]
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Friday, Larry Smith was convicted by a jury of the second-degree murder of Frederick Gill with the use of a firearm as well as several other charges, said the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
The incident took place on December 8, 2019. Smith and Gill got into an argument and then Smith shot Gill eight times, killing Gill, the DA’s office says. Afterward, Smith left in Gill’s car, which he set fire to the following day. Minutes after burning the car, Smith was pulled over during a traffic stop by a CHP officer. The officer noticed Smith’s injuries, as well as a “mostly empty gas, can with no lid in the backseat of the car.”
Additional evidence found at the scenes, as well as DNA evidence, and surveillance footage from nearby homes linked Smith to the crimes.
In addition to second-degree murder, Smith was convicted of arson, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a maximum sentence of 55-years-to-life in prison.
Sentencing is set for June 24, 2022.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is deploying cutting-edge technology that can ‘see’ underground water. A giant electrified ring suspended from a helicopter will make a never-before-seen picture of a world beneath our feet. Wells in the Valley are running dry. Drilling deeper is more expensive and sometimes still fails to find water. When it does, water […]
