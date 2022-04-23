ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns surprise Denzel Ward with tribute video from family and more

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZAaB_0fI5jDqi00

The Cleveland Browns secured CB Denzel Ward for the next six years of his career with a huge contract extension. Ward has been one of the top cornerbacks in the league since the Browns made him the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Ward has not only played well on the field but he has been an exemplary person off of it. The Ohio native was named Cleveland’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2021 for his work to honor his father. Ward’s dad passed away from a cardiac event while working out.

The Ohio State corner created the “Make Them Know Your Name” organization to raise money for CPR kits and defibrillators for gyms, churches and schools.

The Browns had Ward sit down for an interview with Nathan Zegura but instead of talking about his new contract extension he was surprised by this video of family and others:

Nothing can top the huge contract the organization gave him but you can tell how touched Ward was by the tribute video. Great to see the team honor a player not only financially but in areas that are meaningful as well.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints, Steelers Quarterback Rumor

With four days to go until the 2022 NFL Draft, the rumors and reports are flying in all directions. On Saturday, Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network reported that it “looks like a sure bet” that the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers both pick a quarterback in the first round on Thursday. Each team theoretically has a need at the position, as they are still looking to replace their retired franchise signal callers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Ohio State#American Football#Cpr
The Spun

Why Dwayne Haskins’ Parents Didn’t Attend His Funeral

A funeral was held for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins earlier this week, though his parents weren’t in attendance. Earlier this week, the parents of the former Ohio State Buckeyes star, who was killed while trying to cross a Florida highway on April 16, held a separate memorial service instead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His Favorite NFL Player Of All-Time

Russell Wilson is now playing for the same team that his favorite NFL player of all-time ended his career with. Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos’ new quarterback was asked on Instagram to name his favorite player of all-time. Wilson chose former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star quarterback...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy