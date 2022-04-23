Plant sugar pines with Sugar Pine Foundation

We had just finished a two-week stay in Colorado, exploring both Denver and surrounding area, as well as the four national parks and several national monuments in that state. Facing a multi-day drive back to Central California, we had a choice of routes. Spouse Susan, neither the adventurer nor historical nut that I am, suggested Interstate 80 (fastest return by several hours). I, however, chose Highway 50, the "Loneliest Road in America," to revisit a number of the sites we have explored in the past and discover a couple of new novel stops.
