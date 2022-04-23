ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Michigan player still salty about 'the spot' in 2016 game

 3 days ago
These last few months have been hard for Ohio State football fans knowing that the Buckeyes lost their last opportunity in The Game against their bitter rivals in the Michigan Wolverines, but former Michigan football player, Chris Wormley felt the need to remind everyone of the good ol’ days.

To provide a brief recap, Wormley played for Michigan from 2012 until 2016 and went a whopping 0-5 against Ohio state during that time, but the loss that stings the most was the 2016 contest which saw J.T. Barrett lead the Buckeyes to a 30-27 win in double overtime.

For those that don’t remember, J.T. Barrett ran the ball on a fourth and one and it was called a first down. This is the play that Wormley is the most upset about as he still believes that Barrett did not get the first, but I guess my question is — why didn’t they just stop Curtis Samuel from scoring the very next play? Or why didn’t they stop Ohio State from scoring the previous three touchdowns?

I guess my point is that is pretty depressing that he can’t let one play go, but good for J.T. Barrett for locking up space in this dude’s head.

The thread is an entertaining one and goes on and on if you’d like to take a look yourself. There’s no doubt it was a close play, but was it egregious? No. The call could have gone either way, and to lament that play instead of all the others that led to that loss seems all a little salty six years after.

