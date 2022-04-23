ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Gov. Edwards was joined by LDTD Sec. Wilson and railroad officials to inspect the rail line of the proposed passenger train route between Baton Rouge to New Orleans

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, the preferred route for the roughly 80-mile rail link would be on the KCS tracks between Baton Rouge and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, and then on the Canadian National tracks from the airport into the Union Passenger Terminal in downtown...

shreveportmag.com

Comments / 1

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Wilson, LA
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Cars
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Kiss Country 93.7

Buc-ee’s Is Heading Way North For This Announced Opening

Louisiana residents won't be excited about this news, but Buc-ee's will be expanding once again, and it won't be anywhere near the Bayou State. The Texas-based road trip legend will be heading north for this expansion. The company has announced they will be opening a location in Colorado by 2024. This new location will be in Johnstown, Colorado, which is in the Fort Collins Metro. Its just north of Denver.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Armstrong
KNOE TV8

Deadly stabbing at Northeast La. poultry was over a cigarette, man says

Josephine Ellis of Swartz is recovering from injuries after a tornado touched down trapping her under trusses from the roof at her home on April 12, 2022. A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a Baton Rouge man accused of a fatal stabbing at Foster Farms, a poultry processing plant in northeast Louisiana.
SWARTZ, LA
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Amtrak#Infrastructure#Kcs#Canadian#Cp#Sec#Congress
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Many People Are Arrested at Shreveport DWI Checkpoint?

Shreveport Police held a DWI checkpoint on Friday night on North Market Street just north of downtown Shreveport. This checkpoint ran from 10pm to 3am on Saturday morning. Shreveport Police teamed up with other agencies to arrest five people for suspected DWI, one arrest for possession of marijuana, and one arrest for an outstanding warrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Magnolia State Live

Escaped Louisiana inmate leads Mississippi troopers on 15-mile chase before crashing

An escaped inmate from Louisiana led Mississippi law enforcement officers on a 15-mile chase Thursday before crashing off the vehicle he was driving on the interstate. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that troopers were notified shortly before noon Thursday by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office that an inmate reportedly escaped from a New Orleans halfway house and was possibly traveling on Interstate 59.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport, LA
20K+
Followers
574
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

 https://shreveportmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy