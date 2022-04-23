Gov. Edwards was joined by LDTD Sec. Wilson and railroad officials to inspect the rail line of the proposed passenger train route between Baton Rouge to New Orleans

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO