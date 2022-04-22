ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage stars as Nick Cage in a movie about Nicolas Cage

 3 days ago
Cage stars as a stylized version of himself who is...

Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
UPI News

Nicolas Cage says baby No. 3 is a girl: 'I'm thrilled'

April 22 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage says he's "thrilled" to be expecting a baby girl. The 58-year-old actor announced the sex of his unborn child with his wife, Riko Shibata, in a preview of the April 26 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The new baby will be Cage's third...
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Is Confused Why Hollywood Hasn’t Offered Him Comedies: ‘Where’d That Option Go?’

Click here to read the full article. Sure, there’s “Cage Rage” but where’s the Cage comedy? Screen legend Nicolas Cage revealed that even he is surprised it’s been a minute since his comedic chops have been on the big screen. The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor told the Los Angeles Times that with his decades-spanning career, it’s confusing that there seems to be a drought of comedies in theaters. “I’ve been scratching my head a little bit as to why Hollywood wasn’t offering me comedies anymore,” Cage said. “I had done ‘Raising Arizona’ and ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ and ‘It Could Happen...
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Popculture

Amber Heard Called out After Detail in Johnny Depp Trial Doesn't Add Up

A makeup company confronted Amber Heard on a cover-up claim. Heard recently claimed to have used a concealer made by Milani Cosmetics to cover up bruises from an incident with Johnny Depp, but the company says the product did not come out until after their divorce. Amber Heard's defense attorney...
thebrag.com

DaBaby responds to new footage of him killing Jaylin Craig in Walmart

After a new video of DaBaby was released by Rolling Stone, the Cleveland Ohio born artist responds to the new allegations. A new video of DaBaby, released by Rolling Stone, was released and shows a different story than the self-defense claims that DaBaby has provided. DaBaby posted a response to his Instagram that insinuated the video’s release was a smear job against him and painted himself as a persecuted figure.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
extratv

Nicolas Cage Reveals Baby’s Gender and Musical Name!

Nicolas Cage, 58, had some exciting baby news to share on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”!. The actor and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, are expecting their first child together, and Cage revealed they’re having a daughter, announcing, “I’m gonna have a little girl.”. The couple...
Community Policy