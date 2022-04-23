ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Links Mentioned On April 23-24, 2022

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - Links mentioned on...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Texas executes Carl Wayne Buntion, oldest death row inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas' oldest death row inmate was executed on April 21, 2022 for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago.Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force.The U.S. Supreme Court had declined a request by Buntion's attorneys to stop his execution.Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot the 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy