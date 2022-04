MILWAUKEE – Applications are now open for the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention Resiliency in Community after Stress and Trauma (ReCAST) Program’s Summer of Healing Project. Organizations chosen will receive between $25,000 and $50,000 in funding for summer programs supporting youth and their families who reside in the Milwaukee priority neighborhoods identified in the Blueprint for Peace and have experienced or are at risk of trauma.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO