Philly toddler shot after he was used by father as human shield dies

The Philadelphia toddler used as a human shield by his father when gunfire erupted during a drug deal gone wrong has died three years later.

Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck and buttocks during the October 2019 incident in northern Philadelphia. Just moments earlier, his father, 25-year-old Nafes Monroe, tried to purchase drugs with counterfeit money, drawing the ire of the sellers, KYW-TV reported.

When the shooting began, Monroe cowered behind his young son, who was left critically injured in wake of the violence.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed Yaseem’s passing during a press conference on Thursday, calling it a “tough moment.” He added that while his office does believe the child died due to injuries sustained during the shooting, that they are “awaiting a medical examiner’s report on the cause of death.”

The boy was 3 years old.

“It’s our belief and our investigation has led us to believe that he intentionally had his child with him when he was making such types of purchases with the idea or belief that if someone saw that he had a child in the car that they would not fire upon him,” added Anthony Voci, a prosecutor with the district attorneys office. “A human shield is probably the term that I would use.”

Yaseem was strapped into the back seat of car, parked in the city’s Hunting Park region when 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz started shooting. He has been charged with attempted murder.

Monroe was arrested after the shooting and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both men could face additional charges should the autopsy confirm Yaseem died because of the shooting.