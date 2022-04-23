President James Madison's estate can't agree who should be on the board

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday vetoed a bill on Friday that would have put an end to a Jim Crow-era voting restriction that has made it harder for minorities in the state to vote. The restriction, according to Mississippi Today, expressly prohibits people convicted of felonies from voting...
