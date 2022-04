Modern browsers nowadays are more powerful than ever before. We’ll look into how to take pictures in a browser with JavaScript. The Navigator interface represents the state and the identity of the user agent. It allows scripts to query it and to register themselves to carry on some activities. The mediaDevices property is a **read-only** property that provides access to media input devices like webcams, microphones, etc. It provides information like geolocation of the browser, media devices available to the browser.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO