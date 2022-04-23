Two Tennessee program records are broken at Crimson Tide Invitational

A pair of Tennessee men’s track and field athletes set records at the Crimson Tide Invitational Friday.

Georgios Korakidis and Canaan Anderson both set program records in their respective events at Sam Bailey Track and Field Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Korakidis surpassed is own UT record in the hammer throw Friday, posting an effort of 70.51 meters (231 feet, 4 inches).

He previous mark of 69.45 meters (227-10) was set at the 2021 outdoor national championships.

Korakidis finished fifth overall and the second best college student-athlete.

Anderson set a 35-year old freshman record in the 1,500-meter run, crossing the finish line in 3 minutes, 42.46 seconds. The previous record was set by Sam James in 1977.

Anderson has the fourth fastest time in UT program history.

Tim Thacker and Thomas Gardiner also posted personal-best times in the 1,500. Thacker finished in 3:43.79 while Gardiner crossed the finish line in 3:50.76.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Eli Nahom finished second (9:01.36) and Matthew McMillan came in fifth (9:11.52).

For the Lady Vols, Chandler Hayden recorded her first career victory in the hammer throw with a mark of 62.41 meters (204-9).

In the 1,500-meter run, Olivia Janke and Jett Davidson posted personal-best times. Janke finished the race in 4:21.33 and Davidson crossed the line in 4:49.47.