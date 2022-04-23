ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Two Tennessee program records are broken at Crimson Tide Invitational

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wbS2_0fI5IoYo00

A pair of Tennessee men’s track and field athletes set records at the Crimson Tide Invitational Friday.

Georgios Korakidis and Canaan Anderson both set program records in their respective events at Sam Bailey Track and Field Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Korakidis surpassed is own UT record in the hammer throw Friday, posting an effort of 70.51 meters (231 feet, 4 inches).

He previous mark of 69.45 meters (227-10) was set at the 2021 outdoor national championships.

Korakidis finished fifth overall and the second best college student-athlete.

Anderson set a 35-year old freshman record in the 1,500-meter run, crossing the finish line in 3 minutes, 42.46 seconds. The previous record was set by Sam James in 1977.

Anderson has the fourth fastest time in UT program history.

Tim Thacker and Thomas Gardiner also posted personal-best times in the 1,500. Thacker finished in 3:43.79 while Gardiner crossed the finish line in 3:50.76.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Eli Nahom finished second (9:01.36) and Matthew McMillan came in fifth (9:11.52).

For the Lady Vols, Chandler Hayden recorded her first career victory in the hammer throw with a mark of 62.41 meters (204-9).

In the 1,500-meter run, Olivia Janke and Jett Davidson posted personal-best times. Janke finished the race in 4:21.33 and Davidson crossed the line in 4:49.47.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rankings Reveal The No. 1 Helmet In The SEC

Uniforms are a big part of what makes college football so great. And over the weekend, 247Sports’ Matt Howe put together his rankings of the top 25 helmets in the nation for 2022. There are a number of iconic helmets in the SEC. But, according to Howe, one sits...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Softball: What’s wrong with the Crimson Tide?

On Sunday afternoon, in College Station, Alabama Softball produced a 4-2 win to avoid a series sweep by the Texas A&M Aggies. Going into Friday night’s game, there was some optimism the nationally ranked, No. 2 Crimson Tide, would take three on the Aggies. With a Tide sweep and a loss or two by Arkansas in Gainesville, the chance of an SEC Regular-Season Championship would have been alive.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
105.1 The Block

Alabama Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama redshirt freshman Kaine Williams has opted to enter the transfer portal. Williams was considered the top defensive back in the state of Louisiana in the class of 2021. Williams appeared in one game as a freshman in 2021 on special teams against...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class receives bump thanks to Singleton’s commitment

Arkansas found their missing piece to an already impressive recruiting class for the 2023 cycle when Malachi Singleton announced his commitment on April 25. Because of that, Arkansas’ recruiting class for 2023 has moved up a spot from No. 6 to No. 5 according to 247sports. With Singleton’s commitment, Arkansas is now up to 11 pledges for the 2023 cycle, tied with Penn State for second-most in the top-25. Arkansas sits behind the Nittany Lions, Georgia, Texas Tech, and Notre Dame in the current top five. Singleton, a four-star quarterback from North Cobb High School in Acworth, Ga., brings a dual threat attack to Arkansas. In his junior campaign, Singleton completed 166 passes for 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also scored 25 additional touchdowns on the ground, rushing for 1,018 yards. BREAKING: 4⭐️ QB Malachi Singleton has committed to coach Sam Pittman and @RazorbackFB 🐗🐗 Singleton’s commitment gives the Razorbacks the No. 5 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle 🔥@M_3Singleton | @DannyWest247 pic.twitter.com/R5MP9EK5Vg — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 25, 2022 Singleton becomes the fifth four-star recruit to commit to the 2023 class, joining tight end’s Luke Hasz, Shamar Easter, and Jaden Hamm, as well as offensive lineman Luke Brown. RelatedFour-star quarterback Malachi Singleton commits to Arkansas
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Wisconsin Track, Cross Country Star Has Died At 21

The entire University of Wisconsin athletics family is mourning the recent tragic death of 21-year-old track and field athlete Sarah Shulze. Shulze, a junior standout for the Badgers’ women’s track and field and cross country teams, passed away on April 13. Wisconsin confirmed her passing on Friday. “Sarah...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Bailey
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

James Madison Univ. Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

Tragic news ... James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett -- who was just named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday -- has died, the school announced. She was just 20 years old. In a statement announcing the sad news Tuesday morning, JMU officials did not reveal...
HARRISONBURG, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Crimson Tide#Ut
AL.com

USFL roundup: Former Alabama prep star scores for Stallions

Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Marlon Williams from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School caught a 64-yard touchdown pass and Houston Gamblers kicker Nick Vogel from UAB connected on the USFL’s first 50-yard field goal in the new football league’s second weekend of play. The highlights came in the Stallions’ 33-28...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WPMI

Receiver Tyler Harrell heads to Alabama

Alabama is getting another transfer. Receiver Tyler Harrell has taken flight from Louisville and is headed to Alabama. Harrell came into his own last year with the Cardinals: 18 catches for 523 yards and six touchdowns. He was officially timed at 4.24 at a Louisville Pro Day in 2021. This...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

Why Carver's Kendal Parker stuck with Alabama State and became Tony Madlock's first signee

In January, before Kendal Parker was set to take his official visit to Alabama State, Carver assistant basketball coach Jeff Johnson said Mo Williams needed be ready for his star guard to ask question after question. Parker, a "student of the game" in Johnson's words, is always looking to learn. That's not limited to picking the brain of a former NBA player like Williams. His hobbies include watching archaeology shows, where researchers make inferences and piece together details about...
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy