Lady Vols advance to SEC Tournament semifinals

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 26 Tennessee advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals with a victory over No. 12 Auburn Friday.

The Lady Vols notched a 4-2 victory at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Center in Gainesville, Florida to advance to the semifinals for the second consecutive year.

Tennessee (15-8) captured the doubles point against the Tigers (20-5) as it swept the two completed matches.

Rebeka Mertena and Esther Adeshina defeated Auburn’s duo of Selin Ovunc and Ariana Arseneault, 6-3. Ovunc and Arseneault entered Friday’s match as the No. 9 doubles team in the country.

Also in doubles, the Lady Vols’ tandem of Tenika McGriffin and Elza Tomase defeated Georgie Axon and Adeline Flach, 6-0.

Tennessee won three singles matches as Mertena, Tomase and Daria Kuczer all prevailed.

The Lady Vols will play Georgia in the semifinals Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT.

