ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Corey Seager feels like things are starting to come together for the Texas Rangers, who have won four of their last five games. Marcus Semien and Seager, the two big offseason additions, had RBI singles in the decisive seventh inning, last season’s top rookie Adolis Garcia had a bases-clearing double in the eighth and the Rangers beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in the opener of a four-game series Monday night.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO