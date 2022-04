MIAMISBURG — A Dayton man is facing charges in connection to his involvement in an hours-long SWAT standoff in Miamisburg earlier this month. The incident happened the evening of April 12 in the 500 block of Cherry Hill Drive. Miamisburg Police Detective Sergeant Jeff Muncy previously said the incident started when an officer saw a man that had multiple felony warrants, including drug warrants. When police tried to detain the suspect, he fled into an apartment.

