Kyoji Horiguchi and Patchy Mix kicked off the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix at Bellator 279. It was a thrilling encounter when Patchy Mix took on Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 279 and it was the right bout to kick off the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix. The first round went to Mix easily, who dominated the Japanese icon on the ground. The next four rounds, however, were very close. You could make a case for either man in each round but the first.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO