The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans in pivotal Game 5 of this first-round Western Conference matchup. We’re officially on upset alert. The 8/1 matchup out west is heating up after the Pelicans Game 4 victory over the Devin Booker-less Suns. Brandon Ingram led the way with 30 points and Jonas Valanciunas delivered 26 points and 15 rebounds as New Orleans evened the series at two games apiece. Deandre Ayton scored a team-high 23 points for Phoenix, but the Suns were overwhelmed without superstar guard Devin Booker.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO