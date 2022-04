PERRY TWP, Pa. - A teenage girl died after crashing her ATV on Saturday evening in Perry Township, police said. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the 13-year old was riding the ATV along the shoulder of Virginville Road at about 5:50 p.m., when she lost control and hit a fence, flipping the vehicle over. She died at the scene.

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO