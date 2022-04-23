ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Works his magic again

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Robles did not allow a runner and struck out one over a scoreless 1.1 innings in Friday's 4-3...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Sent back to minors

The White Sox optioned Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Even with Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) recently landing on the 10-day injured list with a long-term injury and with Luis Robert (groin) considered day-to-day, Haseley still likely found himself behind AJ Pollock, Andrew Vaughn, Adam Engel, Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia for work in the outfield. Haseley didn't help his case for sticking around in Chicago by going 2-for-10 at the dish following his promotion from Triple-A on April 19. The White Sox reinstated reliever Matt Foster (personal) from the family medical leave list in a corresponding move.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Back with team

Foster returned from the bereavement list Tuesday. Foster had been away from the team since Friday. He'll return to his role in the bullpen, where he's given up one run on three hits in 6.1 innings so far this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Placed on injured list

Rosario was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina. Rosario's vision issues may explain his poor start to the season, as he's hit just .068/.163/.091 through 15 games. He's expected to undergo surgery to correct the issue, a procedure which will keep him out for 8-to-12 weeks. Guillermo Heredia, Orlando Arcia, Travis Demeritte and Alex Dickerson could all see more time in the outfield corners in his absence.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Away on paternity leave

Hicks was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. Players may spend between one and three days on the paternity list. That means Hicks should return sometime between Wednesday and Friday. Aaron Judge has slid to center field each time Hicks needed a rest so far this season, opening up right field for Giancarlo Stanton, an arrangement which the Yankees will likely use until Hicks returns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Taking on Tampa Bay

Merzlikins will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Merzlikins was excellent in his last start Sunday against the Oilers, stopping 33 of 35 shots en route to a 5-2 win. He'll try to secure his 27th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 26-8-6 at home this year.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Recalled from Triple-A

Andujar was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. With Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Andujar was the recipient of the open roster spot. The 27-year-old has had a strong start to his season in Triple-A, posting a .347/.396/.551 slash with three homers and six RBI in 49 at-bats. He'll look to impress while in the big leagues the next few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Guardians' Richie Palacios: Two hits in big-league debut

Palacios went 2-for-3 in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Angels. Monday's contest was Palacios' big-league debut -- he filled in for fellow rookie Steven Kwan (hamstring) in left field. The Guardians ran into a stingy performance from Michael Lorenzen and the Angels' bullpen, with Palacios being the only batter to rack up multiple hits for the visitors. The 24-year-old should get a chance to play at least semi-regularly as long as he's in the majors, though he may be limited to hitting in the bottom half of the order.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Marc Staal: Enters protocols Tuesday

Staal entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and will not play in Toronto on Tuesday. Given the mandatory five-day minimum COVID-19 waiting period, Staal will effectively be shut down until next season, as he won't be able to participate in Detroit's finale Friday in New Jersey. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native will finish his age-34 campaign having recorded 16 points, 76 shots, 94 hits and 75 blocks in 71 games.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Likely to return Friday

Sandin (knee) is probable to return Friday against visiting Boston, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports. Sandin will miss one more contest Tuesday against Detroit, extending his absence to 19 consecutive games. However, it sounds like he'll be good to go Friday, so those looking to roster Sandin for fantasy lineups should check back for an update confirming his status.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Ready to rock

Verhaeghe (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston. Verhaeghe is expected to return to a top-line role and a spot on the second power-play unit Tuesday. The 26-year-old forward has racked up 22 goals and 53 points through 26 games this campaign.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Braves' William Woods: Makes jump to majors

Atlanta recalled Woods from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. With outfielder Eddie Rosario (eye) moving to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, Woods will get the call to the big leagues and give Atlanta an 11th arm out o the bullpen. Between stops and Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi this season, the 23-year-old right-hander gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over 7.2 innings. He'll likely be ticketed for low-leverage work out of the Atlanta bullpen initially.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets provide encouraging news on ace's status following latest imaging

The New York Mets provided an encouraging update on ace right-hander Jacob deGrom on Monday night after their victory over the St. Louis Cardinals (box score). According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the Mets told reporters that deGrom's latest MRI and CT scan revealed "considerable healing" of the stress reaction on his scapula that landed him on the injured list to begin the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Backs into win No. 4

Cimber (4-0) picked up the win but blew the save in Monday's victory over the Red Sox, giving up one hit without allowing a run in the eighth inning. While the sidearmer's own line in the box score was clean, he did allow two inherited runners to score, costing Jose Berrios the win as Cimber left the mound with the score tied 2-2. Bo Bichette's grand slam in the bottom of the frame then gave the right-hander another vultured win. Cimber's importance to the Blue Jays' bullpen is highlighted by the fact that he's recorded a win (four), save (one) or hold (three) in all eight of his appearances so far in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in both runs Monday

O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. Max Scherzer and Miles Mikolas put on a pitching duel for most of the game. O'Neill was able to open the scoring in the eighth with a two-run single off Trevor May, but the Mets rallied for the win in the ninth. O'Neill's been solid from a run-production standpoint with 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 14 contests. He's added a home run, two doubles and two stolen bases while posting a .216/.300/.314 slash line.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Multiple hits in four straight

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. Goldschmidt had multiple hits in just one of his first 11 games, but he's pulled out of the slump by going 9-for-17 in his last four. The first baseman hasn't homered yet this season, but he's picked up four doubles in 15 games. He sports a .259/.348/.328 slash line with five RBI. eight runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Ready to rock

Foligno (COVID-19 protocols) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Arizona. Foligno is expected to return to a bottom-six role following his four-game absence. The 30-year-old winger has racked up 39 points, 112 PIM and a whopping 234 hits through 71 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Expected back Tuesday

Cirelli (undisclosed) is slated to rejoin the lineup versus Columbus on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Cirelli will step back into his third-line center role with his undisclosed injury behind him. The 24-year-old Ontario native needs just three more points to top the career-high 44 he put up back in 2019-20. With a trio of contests remaining in the regular season, Cirelli still has an outside shot of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the first time in his five-year NHL career as well.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Two doubles in Monday's win

McNeil went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals. Getting the start at second base and hitting eighth, McNeil crossed the plate with the go-ahead run as part of the Mets' rally in the top of the ninth. The 30-year-old appears to have put his shaky 2021 performance behind him, slashing .316/.381/.474 through 16 games with one homer, one steal, seven RBI and 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

